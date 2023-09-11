The weekend saw multiple teams play in the final legs of AFCON qualifiers with impressive games marked by stunning comebacks.

Nigeria vs Sao Tome

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen grabbed a hat-trick as the Super Eagles signed off their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a thumping 6-0 win over the Green Yellows of Sao Tome on Sunday.

The Eagles were dominant from the outset and Osimhen headed them in front just 13 minutes into the game.

Osimhen ends qualifying as Nigeria's top scorer with ten goals from just five appearances.

Following the win the Super Eagles sealed their place at the top of Group A on 15 points, scoring 22 goals in the six matches of the group.

Togo vs Cape Verde

Togo produced a stunning fightback to defeat Cape Verde 3-2 in their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

The Sparrowhawks of Togo, although already eliminated from the competition and trailing Cape Verde by two goals fought valiantly in the second half with two spectacular goals from Kevin Denkey placed them at level.

The incredible turnaround was complete when Dango Ouattara grabbed an 87th minute winner.

It capped an impressive display from Togo to finish their campaign on a high note with Cape Verde qualify for the tournament on points.

Cote d’Ivoire vs Lesotho

Hosts of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d’Ivoire concluded their last day of the tournament qualifiers with a clinical display that saw them defeat Lesotho at a packed Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro.

The 20 000-seater arena is one of the host venues for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations. The fixture is seen as one of the test runs for the venue.

A solitary strike by midfield workhorse, Ibrahim Sengare, in the 16th minute from the edge of the area was enough to see next year’s AFCON hosts secure a confidence boosting win in front of home supporters.

Zambia vs Comoros

In the other Group H match, Zambia finished top of the group ahead of Cote d’Ivoire after salvaging a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Comoros away from home.

A Benjaloud Youssouf strike in the 45th minute saw the islanders grab hold of the fixture in a bid to finish strong, having already lost out on a place to next year’s finals.

Chipolopolo did eventually find the equalizer through Patson Daka who levelled matters in the 71st minute.

Mauritania vs Gabon

Mauritania qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations for the third time after a dramatic 2-1 victory over Gabon on Saturday.

Needing just a point to seal their spot at next year's tournament, Mauritania made the perfect start when Gabon keeper Jean-Noel Amonome was sent off.

Amonome was shown a straight red card, leaving the Panthers with only 10 players to continue the battle.

Mauritania swiftly capitalized on their numerical advantage, breaking the deadlock in the 30th minute when Hemeya Tanjy found the net, giving Mauritania a 1-0 lead.

The Lions of Chinguetti continued to apply relentless pressure on the Panthers' defence, and their efforts paid off in the 42nd minute when Aboubakar Kamara struck, extending the lead to 2-0 as the teams headed into halftime.

In the dying moments of the game, Gabon managed to pull one back when Didier Ndong scored following an assist from Wilfried Ebane.

However, this late goal proved to be a mere consolation, as Mauritania held on to secure a 2-1 victory, clinching their spot in the 2023 Afcon finals.

DR Congo vs Sudan

DR Congo for their part secured their place at the Africa Cup of Nations after a 2-0 home victory over Sudan on Saturday.

Early goals in each half from Theo Bongonda and Fiston Mayele sealed a comfortable triumph.