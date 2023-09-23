Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has highlighted the rising levels of xenophobia and racism in Europe, expressing concern over what he described as "an epidemic of attacks against our holy book."

Fidan addressed the press on Saturday at the Turkish House in New York after the 78th UN General Assembly.

Saying that the world is witnessing lasting change in a way that peace, stability and consciousness dominate, the Turkish top diplomat pointed out that the Muslim world's unity should be strengthened to ensure this change.

"A visionary initiative like the Alliance of Civilization should be maintained without losing its function," he said.

The United Nations Alliance of Civilization (UNAOC) was established in 2005 through the collaborative efforts of Türkiye and Spain, operating under the auspices of the United Nations.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares and the High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Angel Moratinos, during the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York, with discussions focused on addressing Islamophobic actions.

Fidan commented on the significance of these meetings, stating, "The Islamophobic actions were on the agenda of both meetings that we organised."

'Fight against hate-driven mindset on all possible platforms'

Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning a recent attack targeting the Quran in front of the embassies of some member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, including the Turkish Embassy in the Hague, the Netherlands.

"We deplore the provocative nature of these attacks, aimed at demeaning our religion and believers, and we call attention to the alarming spread of such provocations in European countries, often under the guise of freedom of expression," the statement said.

The leader of PEGIDA, an Islamophobic group, once again tore down a copy of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in front of the Turkish Embassy in the Netherlands on Saturday.

Tearing down more copies of the Quran outside the embassies of Pakistan, Indonesia, and Denmark in the Hague, Edwin Wagensveld also insulted Islam and Muslims.

During the incident which took place in front of the Turkish Embassy, he also stepped on the pages of the Quran.

The Turkish ministry called for immediate action in response to the recent disturbing events and urged the countries where these attacks occurred to take effective measures against this growing menace, which the United Nations recognises as religious hatred and a clear violation of international law.

"We call on the Dutch authorities to take the necessary measures against the perpetrators and to prevent the recurrence of such abhorrent incidents," statement added.

"Türkiye will continue its determined fight against this unhealthy and hate-driven mindset on all possible platforms," it said.