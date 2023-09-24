SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Ethiopia’s Assefa breaks women’s marathon record
Ethiopia’ Tigst Assefa broke the women’s world record in marathon at the Berlin race on Sunday, September 24.
Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia shaved more than 2 minutes off the world record previously held by Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei. / Photo: Reuters
September 24, 2023

Tigst Assefa has broken the women's world record by more than two minutes at the Berlin Marathon, as Eliud Kipchoge won the men's race for the fifth time but couldn't break his own record.

Ethiopian runner Assefa, the winner in Berlin a year ago, ran 2 hours, 11 minutes, 53 seconds to break the previous women's record of 2:14:04 set by Brigid Kosgei at the Chicago Marathon in 2019.

Kipchoge ran alone from 32 kilometres (20 miles) onward but slowed slightly toward the end.

His time of 2 hours, 2 minutes, 42 seconds was more than a minute and a half off the record he set in Berlin last year.

INEOS challenge

Kipchoge broke the two-hour barrier in Vienna in 2019 when he ran 1:59:40 but it was not officially considered the world record.

He was running in an event that did not conform to regulations because it was tailored around his time, with groups of pacemakers and drinks delivered by a cyclist.

The German environmental group Last Generation had signalled it intended to disrupt the Berlin Marathon.

Police and security personnel prevented a group of people from blocking the route shortly before the start of the race and orange paint was splashed across the road.

SOURCE:AP
