Napoli react after controversy over Osimhen TikTok video
Italian football club Napoli has said that it never intended to mock its star player Victor Osimhen in a TikTok video after he missed a penalty last weekend.
Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, who plays for Italian side Napoli, was Serie A’s top scorer in the 2022/2023 season. / Photo: Reuters
September 28, 2023

Napoli has said they never meant to offend Victor Osimhen after the striker's agent threatened legal action over a video the club posted online mocking him for missing a penalty.

The TikTok post, subsequently deleted, showed Osimhen failing to score his spot-kick in the goalless draw at Bologna at the weekend, with a high-pitched voice saying "gimme penalty please."

In a statement on Thursday, the Serie A club said it "never intended to offend or make fun of Victor Osimhen", describing the player as its asset.

It said as was common on social media, and in particular TikTok, the video had been made in a creative, light-hearted spirit, without "any intention of mockery or derision."

Stalled contract talks

The player's agent, Roberto Calenda, said the video caused "very serious damage" and threatened legal action.

Osimhen has struggled in the opening weeks of the season for misfiring Italian champions Napoli but has still netted three times in six appearances.

The 24-year-old has become an icon in Naples after scoring 31 times in all competitions last season as Napoli won their first league title since 1990.

Osimhen, who was a target for Chelsea and Manchester United in the summer, is in the process of negotiating a contract extension with Napoli, with his current deal expiring in June 2025.

SOURCE:AFP
