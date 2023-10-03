Cases of dengue fever are on the rise with over 200,000 cases confirmed in Bangladesh's worst recorded outbreak.

Thousands of kilometres away in Sudan more than 1,000 dengue fever cases have been recorded with 11 deaths in eight states according to the Ministry of Health.

“The state most affected by the disease is Gedaref State, due to the density of mosquitoes and the lack of herd immunity,” the ministry said in a statement.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said an outbreak of cholera and dengue fever had been reported in eastern Sudan, where thousands were taking shelter as fighting raged between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in the nation’s capital of Khartoum and other cities.

Causes and control

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

WHO estimates that about half of the world's population is now at risk of dengue with an estimated 100–400 million infections occurring each year.

It is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates worldwide, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas.

Many DENV infections are asymptomatic or produce only mild illness. However, they occasionally cause more severe cases, and even death as witnessed in Bangladesh and Sudan.

Prevention and control of dengue depend on vector control.

Doctors say there is no specific treatment for dengue/severe dengue, and early detection and access to proper medical care greatly lower fatality rates of severe dengue.

Signs and symptoms

Symptoms usually begin 4–10 days after infection and last for 2–7 days. They may include high fever (40°C), severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands and rashes.

Experts observe that individuals who are infected for the second time are at greater risk of severe dengue.

They explain that symptoms of severe dengue often come after the fever has gone away. These include: severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, rapid breathing, bleeding gums or nose, fatigue, restlessness, blood in vomit or stool, being very thirsty, feeling weak and the skin turns pale and cold.

Doctors recommend that people with these severe symptoms should get immediate care.