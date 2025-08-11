Egypt is working to secure a comprehensive agreement that would end the Israeli war in Gaza, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Monday, as Cairo continues joint mediation efforts with Qatar and the US.

Egypt “has never stopped its mediation” and is coordinating with partners “to reach a ceasefire arrangement that brings the war to an end,” Abdelatty told a joint press conference in Cairo with his Côte d'Ivoire counterpart, Leon Kacou Adom.

He stressed the need to restart negotiations, saying there is still a chance to reach a full agreement “if goodwill and political will exist.”

Abdelatty accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and of severely restricting the entry of humanitarian aid.

Famine conditions worsened

Since March 2, Israel has largely kept the territory’s crossings closed to aid convoys, allowing in only minimal supplies and worsening famine conditions.