Egypt says pushing for comprehensive deal to end Gaza war
Egypt is working to secure a comprehensive agreement that would end the Israeli war in Gaza, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Monday.
Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has reaffirmed his country's commitment to a peaceful Gaza. / Photo: AP
August 11, 2025

Egypt is working to secure a comprehensive agreement that would end the Israeli war in Gaza, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Monday, as Cairo continues joint mediation efforts with Qatar and the US.

Egypt “has never stopped its mediation” and is coordinating with partners “to reach a ceasefire arrangement that brings the war to an end,” Abdelatty told a joint press conference in Cairo with his Côte d'Ivoire counterpart, Leon Kacou Adom.

He stressed the need to restart negotiations, saying there is still a chance to reach a full agreement “if goodwill and political will exist.”

Abdelatty accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and of severely restricting the entry of humanitarian aid.

Famine conditions worsened

Since March 2, Israel has largely kept the territory’s crossings closed to aid convoys, allowing in only minimal supplies and worsening famine conditions.

Recommended

The minister said Egypt is holding “intensive contacts, under presidential directives, with all international partners” to warn against Israeli statements and decisions about reoccupying the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to fully occupy Gaza, a proposal that has drawn sharp criticism from Arab and European states.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a brutal military offensive on Gaza since October 2023, killing 61,500 Palestinians, almost half of them women and children.

ICC's arrest warrant against Netanyahu

The military campaign has devastated Gaza, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

