TÜRKİYE
Türkiye attracts $6.3B in foreign direct investments in H1
Since 2022, the volume of foreign direct investments (FDI) has exceeded $281B in Türkiye, says International Investors Association.
Last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 2024 marked a record-breaking year for Türkiye's exports and economic growth. / Anadolu Agency
18 hours ago

Türkiye attracted foreign direct investments (FDI) worth $6.3 billion during the first half of the year, the International Investors Association announced on Tuesday.

The amount of FDI in the country rose by 27% year-on-year in the January to June period, the association said in a press release.

In June alone, the volume of the FDI reached $1.6 billion, while exceeding $281 billion since 2022, it noted.

Of the total FDI inflows of $6.3 billion, $3.9 billion was recorded in the form of investment capital.

The figures showed that $2.2 billion of the FDI came through debt instruments, while $0.9 billion came through real estate sales to foreigners.

Interest rate cuts and easing inflation are among the factors driving investments.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
