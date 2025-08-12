AFRICA
Ghana orders religious leaders to submit 'prophecies' for vetting after helicopter crash
The government directive comes after a helicopter crash killed eight officials, with claims it had been predicted by some Christian clerics.
The funerals of Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and Deputy National Security Coordinator Limuna Muniru Mohammed. Photo: Parliament of Ghana/Facebook / Others
8 hours ago

Ghana's Presidency has directed religious leaders to submit ‘‘prophecies of national significance’’ for official review.

The move aims to assess and potentially act on spiritual warnings related to high-profile leaders, governance, national security, and public stability, the Presidency's Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations Office said in a statement on Sunday, Ghana News agency reports.

The order comes after videos circulated on social media featuring Christian clerics claiming to have foreseen a disaster just before the recent military helicopter crash that killed eight people, including two ministers.

The helicopter crash occurred on August 6, 2025, when a military aircraft carrying government officials crashed, resulting in the loss of eight lives.

Burials of victims

The victims included Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation.

The crash sent shockwaves through the nation, prompting an outpouring of grief and condolences.

The funerals of some of the victims have already taken place, with Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and Deputy National Security Coordinator Limuna Muniru Mohammed buried on Sunday, August 10.

A state burial has been scheduled for August 15, 2025 for the remaining victims, including Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah.

As Ghana mourns the loss of these prominent figures, the government's move to engage with religious leaders on prophecies reflects a broader effort to navigate the complex interplay between spirituality, governance and social life in the country.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
