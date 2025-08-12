Ghana's Presidency has directed religious leaders to submit ‘‘prophecies of national significance’’ for official review.



The move aims to assess and potentially act on spiritual warnings related to high-profile leaders, governance, national security, and public stability, the Presidency's Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations Office said in a statement on Sunday, Ghana News agency reports.

The order comes after videos circulated on social media featuring Christian clerics claiming to have foreseen a disaster just before the recent military helicopter crash that killed eight people, including two ministers.

The helicopter crash occurred on August 6, 2025, when a military aircraft carrying government officials crashed, resulting in the loss of eight lives.

Burials of victims

The victims included Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation.