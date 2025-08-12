South Africa will offer the US a revised trade deal in an effort to lower the 30% tariff imposed last week on its exports to the US, trade minister Parks Tau said on Tuesday.

"Cabinet has approved that South Africa submits a revised offer as a basis for negotiations with the US," Tau told a press conference.

"The new offer substantively responds to the issues the US has raised in the 2025 National Trade Estimates Report."

The government of South Africa, Africa's biggest economy, has tried for months to negotiate a trade deal with Washington but failed to reach agreement before US President Donald Trump's deadline.

Pursuing new markets

Its exports to the US were hit with the highest tariff rate in sub-Saharan Africa.