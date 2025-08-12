WAR ON GAZA
5-year-old disabled Gaza boy dies from Israel's forced starvation, weighing less than 7 pounds
A medical source says Muhammad Zakaria Khudr's weight dropped from 26 kilograms (26 pounds) to 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) before his death.
Gaza authorities said death toll from starvation rose to 222, including 101 children. / AA
15 hours ago

A 5-year-old Palestinian boy has starved to death due to a shortage of food and nutritional supplements amid Israel's blockade since March, according to medical sources.

A medical source at the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza told Anadolu Agency that Muhammad Zakaria Khudr, who had a physical disability, saw his weight drop from 12 kilograms (26 pounds) to 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) before his death on Monday.

Video circulating on social media showed the boy's emaciated body, with his ribs clearly visible. His father said Muhammad's weight loss and death were caused by a lack of milk and food supplies.

Hospitals in Gaza continue to report deaths linked to forced starvation as Israel began allowing severely limited shipments of goods and humanitarian aid about two weeks ago.

The Gaza Media Office said on Sunday that Israel permitted 1,210 aid trucks into the territory for 14 days, meeting just 14 percent of the estimated 8,400 trucks needed during that period to address starvation.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Monday the death toll from starvation had risen to 222, including 101 children, after five more Palestinians died in the last 24 hours.

The World Food Program said one-third of the population has gone days without eating, calling the situation "unprecedented" in the levels of hunger and desperation.

Israel's genocide in Gaza

Israel has killed over 61,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in besieged Gaza.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.​​​​​​

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World
