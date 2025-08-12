A 5-year-old Palestinian boy has starved to death due to a shortage of food and nutritional supplements amid Israel's blockade since March, according to medical sources.

A medical source at the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza told Anadolu Agency that Muhammad Zakaria Khudr, who had a physical disability, saw his weight drop from 12 kilograms (26 pounds) to 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) before his death on Monday.

Video circulating on social media showed the boy's emaciated body, with his ribs clearly visible. His father said Muhammad's weight loss and death were caused by a lack of milk and food supplies.

Hospitals in Gaza continue to report deaths linked to forced starvation as Israel began allowing severely limited shipments of goods and humanitarian aid about two weeks ago.

The Gaza Media Office said on Sunday that Israel permitted 1,210 aid trucks into the territory for 14 days, meeting just 14 percent of the estimated 8,400 trucks needed during that period to address starvation.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Monday the death toll from starvation had risen to 222, including 101 children, after five more Palestinians died in the last 24 hours.

The World Food Program said one-third of the population has gone days without eating, calling the situation "unprecedented" in the levels of hunger and desperation.