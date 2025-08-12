AFRICA
Mali's ancient manuscripts return to Timbuktu after 13 years
The authorities said that the return was necessary to protect them from the threats of Bamako’s humidity.
Members of the Malian government return boxes containing ancient Timbuktu manuscripts to the community elders in Timbuktu, Mali. / AP
11 hours ago

The Malian military government on Monday started returning home the historic manuscripts of Timbuktu, which were spirited out of their fabled northern city when it was occupied by Al Qaeda-linked militants more than a decade ago.

Terrorists destroyed more than 4,000 manuscripts, some dating back to the 13th century, after they seized Timbuktu in 2012, according to the findings of a United Nations expert mission.

They also destroyed nine mausoleums and a mosque’s door — all but one of the buildings on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

The majority of the documents dating back to the 13th century — more than 27,000 — were saved by the devotion of the Timbuktu library’s Malian custodians, who carried them out of the occupied city in rice sacks, on donkey carts, by motorcycle, by boat and four-wheel drive vehicles.

Threats of humidity

The first batch of the manuscripts were brought to Timbuktu by plane from the capital of Bamako, authorities said, adding that the return was necessary to protect them from the threats of Bamako’s humidity.

The shipment consisted of more than 200 crates and weighed some 5.5 tons. The rest would be shipped in the coming days, officials said.

About 706 kilometers (439 miles) from Bamako, Timbuktu sits on the edge of the Sahara desert and has a dry climate. For years, the local municipal and religious authorities have asked for the return of the manuscripts.

Diahara Touré, Timbuktu’s deputy mayor, said the famous documents are important to the local people as they "reflect our civilization and spiritual and intellectual heritage.”

“This is the first stage" of the return, said Bilal Mahamane Traoré, a local official.

Government’s commitment

In February, the government made a commitment to return the manuscripts, according to Bouréma Kansaye, the Malian Minister of Higher Education. He described them as as a “legacy that bears witness to the intellectual greatness and crossroads of civilization” of the city of Timbuktu — “a bridge between the past and the future.”

“We now have a responsibility to protect, digitize, study, and promote these treasures so that they continue to enlighten Mali, Africa, and the world,” Kansaye said during Monday's return ceremony.

The manuscripts, which UNESCO has designated as part of the World Cultural Heritage, cover a myriad subjects, from Islamic theology and jurisprudence, astronomy, medicine, mathematics, history, and geography. They are a testimony to the rich cultural heritage of the Mali and Songhai empires in West Africa.

Mali, along with neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, has long battled terrorists groups, including some allied with Al Qaeda and the Daesh.

