Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacked a refugee camp in Darfur on Monday, killing at least 40 civilians and injuring 19 others, rescuers said.

The RSF stormed Abu Shouk, opening fire inside homes and on the streets, the local Emergency Response Room said, reporting "more than 40 civilians" dead at the camp north of El-Fasher – the last city in the western Darfur region still held by the Sudanese army, at war with the paramilitary group since April 2023.

In recent months, North Darfur state capital El-Fasher and nearby displacement camps have come under renewed attacks by the RSF, after the group withdrew from Sudan's capital Khartoum earlier this year.

A major RSF offensive in April on Zamzam, a nearby displacement camp, forced tens of thousands of people to flee again – with many of them now sheltering inside El-Fasher.

Deadly war