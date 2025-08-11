Two Somali soldiers sentenced to death for conspiring with terrorist group Al Shabab to assassinate a commander were executed on Monday, military court officials said.

A military court in the capital Mogadishu sentenced the two soldiers to death in August, after they were convicted of killing their battalion commander in July.

One was found to have received the explosive device, while the second placed it under the bed of their commander, before it was detonated remotely.

"They were executed today for their involvement in the assassination of Commander Aided Mohamed Ali," prosecutor Hassan Siyad Mohamed said.