Two Somali soldiers sentenced to death for conspiring with terrorist group Al Shabab to assassinate a commander were executed on Monday, military court officials said.
A military court in the capital Mogadishu sentenced the two soldiers to death in August, after they were convicted of killing their battalion commander in July.
One was found to have received the explosive device, while the second placed it under the bed of their commander, before it was detonated remotely.
"They were executed today for their involvement in the assassination of Commander Aided Mohamed Ali," prosecutor Hassan Siyad Mohamed said.
Al Shabab members found guilty, executed
"Anyone found having links with the terrorists and proven, one day God will expose you, and you will come out, and we will find you and execute you by firing squad," Liban Ali Yarrow, chairman of the supreme military court, said.
Three Al Shabab members found guilty last week of killing people in Mogadishu were executed by firing squad.