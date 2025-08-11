Rwanda has rejected what it calls the UN human rights office's (OHCHR) "false accusations" that its army recently assisted M23 rebels in killing 319 civilians in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“OHCHR alleges, without any evidence, corroboration, or reported motives, that the Rwanda Defence Force ‘aided’ in the killing of ‘319 civilians’ in farms in eastern DRC,” a Foreign Ministry statement said on Monday.

The ministry said the "gratuitous inclusion" of the Rwandan army in the allegations is "unacceptable" and calls into question the credibility of the UN human rights office and its methodology for investigating the situation.

It added that in a context where the UN peacekeeping mission (MONUSCO) "has long failed to protect civilians" amid insecurity, the OHCHR's allegations risk undermining efforts to peacefully end the conflict in eastern DRC.

Declaration of principles