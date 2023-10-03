Angola has passed a resolution to allow at least 98 countries visa-free entry for 90 days in efforts to boost local tourism.

The Southern Africa nation listed Portugal, Brazil, Cape Verde, the United States, Russia and China as its priority foreign countries.

The new resolution is contained in a Presidential Decree Number 189/23 of September 29, 2023.

Angolan President Joao Lourenco has directed foreign affairs ministry to communicate to the beneficiary countries about the exemption from tourist visas.

Angola's famous tourist attractions include the tropical Atlantic beaches, the Sub-Saharan Namib desert and several rivers.

For other types of visas such as work, study, medical treatment or residence permit, foreign citizens must apply through formal channels.

Exclusive to tourism

The 90-day visa-free stay in Angola is granted to people arriving in the country exclusively for tourism purposes.

Fourteen (14) African nations are on the list of visa-free beneficiaries. They are Tanzania, Eswatini, Morocco, Lesotho, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Botswana, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Sychelles, Cape Verde and Algeria.

Asia has 11 countries on the visa-exempt list. They are Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Timor-Leste and China.

Europe has 35 countries on the list. They include Türkiye, Russia, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, the Vatican State, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Hungary, the Netherlands, Monaco, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Great Britain and Ireland.

Other European nations on the list are Norway, Estonia, Finland, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovakia, France, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Romania, Cyprus, Slovenia, Iceland, Italy and Portugal.

America and Caribbean

In America, the countries mentioned on the list are USA, Mexico, Argentina, Canada, Chile, Panama, Uruguay and Brazil.

From the Oceania region, the countries that will enjoy 90-day visa-free entry to Angola are Fiji, Australia, Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, New Zealand, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Niue Island.

In the Caribbean and Pacific region, 16 countries were selected. They are Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Cook Islands, Jamaica, Kiribati and Dominican Republic.

Also exempted are Saint Lucia, the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The new directive takes effect immediately.