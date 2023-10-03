AFRICA
Ghana declares one-week mourning period following ex-first lady's death
Ghana has declared a one-week mourning period following the death of its former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.
Theresa Kufuor was married to Ghana's tenth President John Kufuor for 61 years. / Photo: Reuters   / Others
October 3, 2023

Ghana has announced a one-week mourning period following the death of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor, the wife of the country's tenth President John Kufuor.

The ex-first lady died on Sunday at the age of 87. Her cause of death was not immediately revealed. Between October 2 and October 8, the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all Ghanaian government establishments, including diplomatic missions abroad.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has described the former first lady as "politically astute and a major contributor to the political success of her husband John Kufuor."

'Articulate'

"She was a composed and articulate first lady who was fluent in several languages, including Ewe, and brought great dignity to the position," President Akufo-Addo said in a statement on Monday.

The head of state also credited Theresa Kufuor for championing free basic universal education for kindergarten children in Ghana.

"I am grateful that I had the opportunity to know her," he said.

Theresa Kufuor, who was married to John Kufuor for 61 years, served as Ghana's first lady from 2001 to 2009.

The former first family had five children together.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
