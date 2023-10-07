By Hamisi Iddi Hamisi

Deep in the narrow alleys of Unguja island off Tanzania's coast, visitors are greeted by young women sitting on porches with their henna painting tools.

The ancient art of henna body painting has become a source of living after their quest for higher learning was cut short by poverty.

Their floral designs are a must-have for visitors in this tourist hub on the Indian ocean

In Mji Mkongwe area, young women like Zuwena Abdallah recount stories of how they got involved in henna painting from as early as their secondary school days in a tradition that has been passed on for generations.

After her final exams, and with no prospects for further studies, she resorted to the art-form first introduced to the island centuries ago by Arab merchants.

"That's when I decided to enter henna painting as a job that enables me to earn money to go to college," Zuwena told TRT Afrika.

She said the business is heavily reliant on the presence of visitors on the island. Her average income per month is about $120.

"When I finished studying, I entered the henna because I had no money to go to college," said Zuwena.

She is among many women drawn from different parts of the Indian Ocean coast employed as henna painters and bridal decorators.

Henna skills

Tanzania's struggle with youth unemployment has seen a large wave of young people learning the art of henna painting as a way of earning an income. Trainings are often provided by individuals, but there are also institutions established to develop henna painting talents.

Hassan Kimbwembwe, the director of Helping Hand for Relief and Development Tanzania (HHRD), said young people are also using henna painting as a way of accumulating capital to start other businesses.

"The main goal is to give young people skills that they will be able to use after leaving here," says Kimbwembwe.

"When any young person knows different fields, they can help other young people to become self-employed,' said Biban Dewji, a henna teacher at the center

Diligent students can learn the art within two months but others have been know to take up to a year.

Health effects?

There are no known health effects proven due to the use of henna, according to trainers, health professionals and users of henna.

They say a combination of henna powder, lemon and water is considered to to have effect of helping hair to grow, though this has not been proven scientifically.

Henna drawings are similar to tattoos but they fade after a while.

For centuries, henna painting has been an important part of a woman's makeup in the East African coast. Demand increases during weddings and religious festivities in the Muslim-dominated region.

And the art-form seems to grow in popularity emerging floral designs that reflect modern-day creativity.