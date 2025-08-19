US President Donald Trump has said that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that preparations were underway for a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a location to be determined.

"Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and special envoy Witkoff are coordinating with Moscow and Kiev," Trump said on Monday, adding that "everyone is very happy about the possibility of achieving peace between Russia and Ukraine."

He said that after an expected bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, "we will hold another meeting, a trilateral one with me and the two presidents."

A source familiar with the call told AFP news agency that Putin conveyed to Trump his readiness to meet Zelenskyy.

The call came during a break in Trump’s White House talks with European leaders, days after his Alaska summit with Putin.

For his part, Zelenskyy said Ukraine supported Trump’s efforts to "stop the Russia-Ukraine war and find a diplomatic path to end it," confirming his readiness to participate in a trilateral summit.