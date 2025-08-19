WORLD
2 min read
Palestine to make historic Miss Universe debut with Nadine Ayoub vowing to carry her nation’s voice
Nadine Ayoub, set to be Palestine’s first-ever Miss Universe contestant, says she will represent “resilience, hope, and the heartbeat of a homeland” when she takes the stage in November.
Palestine to make historic Miss Universe debut with Nadine Ayoub vowing to carry her nation’s voice
Miss Palestine to compete in Miss Universe pageant for first time / User Upload
August 19, 2025

Palestine is set to make its debut at the Miss Universe pageant this year, as its contestant vows to spotlight the resilience and strength of her people on the world stage.

Nadine Ayoub, 27, a certified health and nutrition coach crowned Miss Palestine in 2022, will make history in November 2025 as the country’s first-ever representative at the Miss Universe pageant, according to news reports.

Ayoub was raised across Canada, the United States and the West Bank, is currently divides her time between Dubai and Ramallah.

“I am honoured to announce that for the first time ever, Palestine will be represented at Miss Universe,” Ayoub stated on her Instagram account. “Today, I step onto the Miss Universe stage not just with a title – but with a truth,” she added.

“As Palestine endures heartbreak – especially in Gaza – I carry the voice of a people who refuse to be silenced,” said Ayoub, referring to the strength and resilience of her people.

Recommended

“I represent every Palestinian woman and child whose strength the world needs to see. We are more than our suffering – we are resilience, hope, and the heartbeat of a homeland that lives on through us,” she said.

The Miss Universe pageant, among the world’s most-watched beauty contests, features participants from over 80 countries.

Palestine’s first appearance carries symbolic weight, coming as the Israeli war in Gaza dominates global attention and more nations signal recognition of a Palestinian state.

Beyond showcasing beauty and talent, the pageant has served as a stage for contestants to champion causes and express their national identity.

SOURCE:TRTWorld
Explore
Benin bus accident death toll climbs to 37
Israeli plan to place entire Gaza under military control is unacceptable: Erdogan
Erdogan's visit to Somalia in 2011 was a turning point in country's history: Somali minister
Nigeria mosque attack: Death toll climbs to 30
Microsoft workers stage protest at headquarters over Israel military contracts
Kenya expects faster growth despite Trump tariffs - Ruto
Japan touts trade and investment at summit with African leaders
Türkiye intensifies efforts towards 'united and unified Libya'
Trump calls Netanyahu 'war hero' despite ICC arrest warrant over Gaza war crimes
Türkiye’s massive aid operations in Gaza: listed
South Africa arrests former owner of world's largest rhino farm for trafficking
Protesters demand reparations from TotalEnergies for ‘ecological damage’ in Africa
Trump says Ukraine deal would help him 'get to heaven'
Nigerian court to rule on bail for deadly church attack suspects on September 10
Ethiopia's foreign direct investment increases ahead of bond restructuring
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us