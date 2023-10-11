WORLD
Türkiye's Erdogan rebukes Israel's disproportionate attacks on Gaza
Recep Tayyip Erdogan describes bombardment of the besieged enclave as "massacre" rather than war, finds no justification for actions against civilians.
Türkiye has been urging all parties to embrace a two-state solution, emphasising that the current regional tensions show its crucial role in achieving lasting peace in the Middle East. / Photo: AA / Others
October 11, 2023

Israel's recent "disproportionate and unfounded" attacks on Gaza may lead to international disrepute, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned.

"The disproportionate and unscrupulous attacks on Gaza could bring Israel into an unexpected and undesirable place in the eyes of world public opinion," Erdogan said Wednesday at his Justice and Development (AK) Party's group meeting in the capital Ankara.

"Bombing civilian settlements, deliberately killing civilians, blocking vehicles (that are) bringing humanitarian aid to the region, and trying to present all of these as skills can only be a reflex of a (terrorist) organisation, not a state," he said, adding:

"Israel should not forget that if it acts like an organisation, not as a state, it will eventually come to be seen like one."

On the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict that erupted late last week, Erdogan said Türkiye does not find any action against civilians or any attack targeting civilian settlements to be justified.

"A conflict carried out with all kinds of shameful methods is not a war but a massacre," the president stressed.

In a dramatic escalation of Mideast tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against Gaza, responding to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began on Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air, which Hamas said was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers' growing violence against Palestinians.

In response to Hamas' actions, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

