Israel moved two scheduled government meetings on Sunday to a “secret and fortified location” following Israeli strikes that killed senior Houthi ministers in Yemen, Israeli media said.

The Houthi group confirmed on Saturday that Prime Minister Ahmed Ghalib Al-Rahawi and several ministers were killed in an Israeli strike on Sanaa on Thursday.

Israeli Channel 12 said a government meeting and another for the security cabinet were relocated to a “secret and fortified location” and the relocation was communicated to ministers shortly before they convened.

The two meetings are scheduled to discuss several issues, including increased funding for security institutions, the situation in Gaza, potential international recognition of a Palestinian state, and security developments in Lebanon and Syria.

Talks on Gaza deal