Authorities have said officials and residents are engaged in rescue efforts, with support teams from central and nearby provinces heading to the area.
Earthquake wreaks havoc in Afghanistan's Kunar province; at least 500 dead, and over 1,000 injured
September 1, 2025

At least 500 people have been killed and 1,000 more injured in an earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan late Sunday, the country's state-run broadcaster Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA) reported.

Taliban-led health authorities in Kabul, however, said they were still confirming the official toll figure as they worked to reach remote areas.

Earlier, the country’s Information Ministry had told Anadolu that more than 250 people were killed and 500 injured in the 6.0 magnitude earthquake.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the quake at 1917 GMT, located 27 kilometres east-northeast of Jalalabad at a depth of 8 kilometres.

A ministry official told Anadolu that casualties have been reported in Nur Gal, Sawki, Watpur, Manogi and Chapa Dara districts of Kunar province.

He said the figures for the number of dead and injured are not final because officials are still communicating with local residents in many remote areas, and aid teams are on their way.

Roads leading to Dewa Gul in Sawki district and Mazar Dara in Nur Gul district have been blocked due to landslides, causing difficulties for rescue teams to reach the affected areas, he added.

Locals described it as one of the most powerful earthquakes to have hit the country.

Afghanistan interim administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that the earthquake caused casualties.

"Sadly, tonight's earthquake has caused loss of life and property damage in some of our eastern provinces," he wrote on X.

Mujahid said local officials and residents are engaged in rescue efforts, with support teams from central and nearby provinces heading to the area.

"All available resources will be utilised to save lives," he added.

At least two other earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.2 struck the same area following the major one, according to the USGS.

SOURCE:AA
