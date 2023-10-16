SPORTS
South Africa shock France in Rugby World Cup quarterfinal
The game from France was energetic, leaving South Africa struggling to hold ground before suddenly swinging the momentum in the final 13 minutes.
South Africa will play England in the Rugby semi-final. Photo: Rugby World Cup  / Others
October 16, 2023

South Africa has defeated France in a scintillating Rugby World Cup quarterfinal clash, snatching victory with a 29-28 final score.

Favourites France were bumped out of the race to feature in the finals of the competition for the first time after a surprisingly strong South African side beat the expectations of bookmakers.

The six first-half tries split evenly between the teams were the most seen in the opening 40 minutes of a World Cup knockout tie, and a to-and-fro encounter saw France lead for the bulk of the second half until two late South African scores turned the tide in their favour.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-finals have now been confirmed, with Argentina, New Zealand, England, and South Africa all progressing to the final four.

Both matches will take place at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, with the first seeing Argentina and New Zealand collide on Friday at 19:00 GMT and the second seeing England face South Africa on Saturday also at 19:00 GMT.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
