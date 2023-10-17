00:29 GMT – Jordan cancels Biden meeting

Jordan's Foreign Minister has said Amman has cancelled the summit with US President Joe Biden and leaders of Egypt and Palestine as "there is no use in talking now about anything except stopping the war."

The summit will be held "when the decision to stop the war and put an end to these massacres has been taken," said Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Amman cancelled the summit after Israel bombed a hospital in besieged Gaza, killing at least 500 Palestinians and wounding countless others.

20:18: Israel's attack on hospital in Gaza 'unacceptable': Canadian prime minister

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza was "horrific and absolutely unacceptable."

"The news coming from Gaza are devastating," Trudeau said. "It is horrible, it is unacceptable. International human rights laws need to be respected at all times. This is illegal," he added.

More than 500 people were killed in the Israeli airstrike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza on Tuesday night, Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra announced.

Footage showed corpses scattered across the hospital grounds.

20:11 GMT 1 child killed every 15 minutes in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza: Save the Children

Save the Children demanded an "immediate ceasefire," amid a dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and warned that casualties will soar as water runs out.

"More than 1,000 children have reportedly been killed in 11 days of airstrikes on Gaza – one child every 15 minutes – with children making up a third of total fatalities in Gaza," the UK-based charity said in the statement.

Regarding the "already dire humanitarian situation" in Gaza which is under "total siege," it noted a warning Monday by the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinians in the Near East about clean water.

"People – particularly young children - will soon start dying of dehydration," said UNRWA.

20:03 WHO 'strongly' condemns deadly Israeli attack on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday “strongly" condemned the Israeli airstrike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza which killed hundreds and injured many others.

“WHO strongly condemns the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in north Gaza,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director general, said on X.

Tedros said: “We call for the immediate protection of civilians and health care, and for the evacuation orders to be reversed.”

19:51 Egypt slams calls for displacing Gaza population amid Israeli airstrikes

Egypt’s foreign minister criticized calls for displacing 2.5 million people from the Gaza Strip amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.

“If you are asking me if Egypt can host 2.5 million inhabitants; I believe you can equally ask if the UK or any EU country can adopt this policy,” Sameh Shoukry told the BBC on Tuesday.

“We saw how countries complained against the influx of mere thousands of migrants, while Egypt hosts 9 million guests on land,” he said.

The foreign minister blamed the Israeli aerial bombardment for making the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza “inaccessible.”

19:40 GMT – Palestinian president declares three days of national mourning

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Tuesday declared three days of mourning after a "hospital massacre" in Gaza, a strike that Hamas officials blamed on Israel and say killed at least 500 people.

Abbas announced "public mourning for three days and flags flown at half-mast for the martyrs of the Baptist hospital massacre and all our people's martyrs", the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

19:00 GMT – Israeli airstrike on hospital 'kills 500 people'

More than 500 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Baptist Hospital in Gaza on Tuesday, Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra told Anadolu.

The airstrike comes on day 11 in the current conflict, with a growing international chorus saying the Israeli bombing campaign in Gaza violates the international law, and may constitute a war crime. Hamas said Israel's targeting of a hospital is "genocide."

17:58 GMT - British healthcare body slammed by over 2,000 medics for pro-Israel statement

In a petition launched on Monday, over 2,000 UK healthcare professionals rejected a recent pro-Israel statement made by the Department of Health and Social Care.

In its Friday statement, the department – which is responsible for health and care policies – said: “We are flying the flag of Israel at the Department of Health and Social Care in London. We stand in solidarity with the people of Israel.”

The petition condemned the statement, calling it “an explicit unilateral expression of solidarity and makes no recognition of the loss of Palestinian lives at the hands of the State of Israel.”

17:28 GMT - Gulf bloc plans urgent relief operation for Gaza

The Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) Ministerial Council plans an urgent relief operation for Gaza, Oman said on Tuesday.

An Omani Foreign Ministry statement said the council held an extraordinary session in the capital Muscat to discuss developments in Gaza.

“The GCC intends to find an urgent relief operation to help the Palestinian people in Gaza,” the statement said, stressing the necessity “to secure the urgent delivery of aid to Gaza.”

17:22 GMT World Food Program renews call for access in Gaza

The UN World Food Program (WFP) renewed the call for sustained access to Gaza to provide a food lifeline.

“The situation over there is catastrophic and our stocks inside Gaza are running out,” said Corinne Fleischer, WFP regional director for Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe, in a statement on Tuesday.

“Every day that passes pushed more and more people closer to starvation,” she added.

“The situation is dire. It is unlike anything we have seen before here,” said Samer Abdeljaber, WFP’s country director in the state of Palestine.

17:09 GMT 6 killed in Israeli strike on UN-run school in Gaza: UN agency

At least six people were killed on Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike on a UN-run school in a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the UN Palestinian refugee agency said.

The attack on a school in the al-Maghazi refugee camp is “outrageous & it again shows a flagrant disregard for the lives of civilians,” the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on X.

“No place is safe in Gaza anymore, not even at UN facilities,” it added.

16:48 GMT Israeli army says military deaths rose to 302

The Israeli army said that its military deaths in the current conflict with Palestinian group have risen to 302.

The army made the announcement on Tuesday while releasing the names of three more soldiers and reservists killed in the conflict that started on October 7, 2023.

16:36 GMT Gaza death toll from Israeli airstrikes tops 3,000: Health Ministry

At least 3,061 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, the Health Ministryin Gaza announced.

Some 13,750 other people have been injured in the Israeli bombardment, a ministry statement said.

Eleven days into the conflict with Palestinian group Hamas, Israel's bombardment and blockade of the Gaza Strip has continued, with over one million people displaced – almost half of Gaza's total population, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

15:44 Palestinian envoy to UK urges ICC to probe war crimes against in Gaza

Palestinian ambassador to Britain Husam Zomlot called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to act "immediately and with responsibility" to investigate war crimes committed against Palestinians.

Speaking at a news conference in the British capital London on Tuesday, Zomlot, touching on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, said the health sector in one of the world's most densely populated areas "is absolutely collapsing."

He said that this is not a war against Hamas but the Palestinian people.

15:00 GMT Lebanon moves 5 of its aircraft to Istanbul as precaution

Lebanon's Middle East Airlines (MEA) said it has moved five of its aircraft to Türkiye due to security reasons, the airlines said.

As the border area between Lebanon and Israel remains volatile, with sporadic clashes frequently erupting between Israel and Hezbollah, MEA sent 4 Airbus A321 Neo and 1 Airbus A330 aircraft from its fleet to Istanbul Airport as a precaution.

The planes are being kept in an open parking position at the airport.

14:45 Pakistan's army expresses 'unequivocal' support to Palestinians

Pakistan's army chief on Tuesday said that Islamabad will continue to support Palestinians in their struggle to end the "unlawful occupation of their territories and Muslims’ sacred places.”

“The Palestinian people have unequivocal diplomatic, moral, and political support of the Pakistani nation and we will continue to support the principled stance of our brethren for enduring resolution of the Palestinian issue and end to the unlawful occupation of their territories and Muslims’ sacred places,” Gen. Asim Munir said while addressing a corps commanders’ meetings at the army headquarters in the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

14:38 At least 4,000 Palestinian workers held by Israel for questioning

Approximately 4,000 Palestinian workers are being held by Israel for questioning in connection with a cross-border attack by the Hamas group, according to Israeli media.

“Those workers entered Israel in the week that preceded the attack,” said Israeli Channel 12. It said the workers are being investigated for any possible link to the attack.

“At this stage, those workers will be kept in Israel and will not be returned to Gaza,” it said.

Thousands of Palestinians with work permits were allowed to work in Israel before the Hamas attack.

14:24 GMT 41 attacks by Israel on health services in Gaza since October 7

Israel has carried out 41 confirmed attacks on health care services in the Gaza Strip since October 7, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Since October 7 there have been 41 confirmed attacks on healthcare services in Gaza. A total of 11 healthcare workers have been killed while on active duty, and 16 have been injured. As the attacks continue, these numbers are likely to increase," WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said on Tuesday.

14:18 US orders 2,000 troops to be ready for potential Mideast deployment

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered 2,000 troops to be ready for a potential Middle East deployment amid conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group, Hamas.

"Today, Secretary Austin placed approximately 2,000 personnel and a range of units on a heightened state of readiness through a prepare to deploy order, which increases the Department of Defense'sability to respond quickly to the evolving security environment in the Middle East," Pentagon spokesman Sabrina Singh said in a statement on Tuesday.

"No decisions have been made to deploy any forces at this time," she said.

14:09 GMT Hamas says one of its top commanders killed in Israel strike

Palestinian group Hamas has said that one of its senior leaders has been killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

"Ayman Nofal, 'Abu Ahmad', a member of the general military council and commander of the central command in Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed" in an Israeli strike in central Gaza, Hamas said in a statement on Tuesday.

Media reports say that Nofal died of his injuries in al-Bureij camp.

13:30 GMT 4,200 people killed in Israel, Gaza conflict in 10 days: UN

The United Nations says a “staggering” 4,200 people have been killed and more than one million have been displaced in 10 days in Israel and Gaza, which is under siege.

UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said at a UN press conference that Israel’s military operations show no signs of abating, and that “the continued siege on Gaza” is affecting water supply, food, medicine, and other basic needs.

“With a staggering 4,200 people killed, over one million people displaced in just 10 days, and large areas in the Gaza Strip reduced to rubble, we have grave fears about the toll on civilians in the coming days,” said Shamdasani on Tuesday.

12:32 GMT: Egypt's swimming star gets 'death threats' over Palestine support

Egyptian swimming star Abdelrahman Sameh says he has received death threats for openly supporting Palestine in a pool-side interview he gave after winning gold at the Swimming World Cup in Greece on Sunday.

"I honestly do not know if I should celebrate this or not, as my brothers are being killed in Palestine now," he said shortly after his win.

11:52 GMT - Jordan, US, others to discuss ways to end conflict in summit

Jordan will host a 4-way summit on Wednesday with leaders from the US, Egypt, and Palestine to discuss ways to end the 'war on Gaza,' says Jordanian authorities in a statement.

11:41 GMT - 'No one can stop resistance forces': Iran warns Israel over Gaza bombing

Iranian leader Ali Khamenei has said that "no one can stop resistance forces" if Israel keeps up its bombardment of Gaza in response to the shock October 7 attack by Hamas.

"If the crimes of the Zionist (Israeli) regime continue, Muslims and resistance forces will become impatient, and no one can stop them," Khamenei said on Tuesday.

Iran has been in close contact with its regional allies — including Lebanese group Hezbollah and pro-Tehran Iraqi militias — since Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel, breaking through the heavily fortified border from Gaza.

10:22 GMT- Doctor working in Gaza says police harassed family in London

A British-Palestinian surgeon working at the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza has said that British counter-terrorism police "showed up at my house in the UK and harassed my family",

Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta, a surgeon with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) who frequently speaks to the media regarding the dire conditions of medical facilities in the Palestinian enclave under heavy Israeli bombardment and blockade since the Oct. 7 paramilitary operation by Hamas, shared details of the incident on X on Monday.

“I will not stop speaking out on behalf of my patients and bearing witness to the crimes that are being committed,” he said.

10:08 GMT - Footballer apologises for laughing during minute's silence for victims

France international Jean-Clair Todibo has apologised for laughing during a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Israel-Hamas conflict and a murdered French teacher before a Euro 2024 qualifier last week.

"I had a nervous laugh in relation to this minute of silence, but in no case did I make fun of the current situation," the 23-year-old Nice defender told journalists.

Cameras caught Todibo laughing during the tribute, which took place before France's 2-1 win over the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday, to the victims of the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

09:55 GMT - Gaza evacuation order could breach of international law - UN

The United Nations human rights office said that Israel's siege of Gaza and its evacuation order for the north of the enclave could amount to a forcible transfer of civilians and be in breach of international law.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva on Tuesday, Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office, said Israel seemed to have made no effort to ensure the civilians temporarily evacuated in Gaza were provided with proper accommodation as well as satisfactory conditions of hygiene, health, safety, and nutrition.

"We are concerned that this order, combined with the imposition of a complete siege of Gaza, may not be considered as lawful temporary evacuation and would therefore amount to a forcible transfer of civilians in breach of international law," she said.

09: 16 GMT - Middle East 'on the brink of abyss': Jordanian king

Jordanian King Abdullah II has warned of a dire situation in the Middle East if the conflict between Israel and Hamas is allowed to spread to other countries.

"The whole region is on the brink of falling into the abyss," Abdullah said on Tuesday after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

"All our efforts are needed to make sure we don't get there," he said. Scholz who will travel to Israel later on Tuesday, also warned against an escalation.

08:59 GMT - Biden's visit will not delay Gaza ground operation: Israel

The Israeli army on Tuesday denied reports suggesting that US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel may delay the Israeli-planned ground operation against Gaza.

The Times of Israel news website cited an Israeli military spokesman as saying Biden’s visit to Israel will not delay or complicate the ground operation.

Early on Tuesday, a former Israeli senior army commander told a local radio that Biden's visit would delay the Israeli ground operation, but added that the ground operation is certain.

08:18 GMT: Türkiye proposes multi-country guarantor system for Israel-Palestine conflict

Türkiye's foreign minister has put forth a proposal for a guarantor system in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasising Ankara's central role in shaping the idea.

Addressing reporters in an exclusive press briefing at the Foreign Ministry in the capital, Hakan Fidan emphasised the need for multiple countries, including Türkiye, to act as guarantors once both parties reach an agreement, with the responsibility to ensure its implementation.

Fidan also emphasised the importance of international pressure on Israel to adopt a two-state solution, saying Türkiye shared its views on this issue with the parties.

Discussions between the Turkish foreign minister and the US revealed that the Biden administration supported a two-state solution.

08:06 GMT: Hezbollah, Iran warned not to intervene in conflict

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday called for preventing an escalation in the Middle East and warned Hezbollah and Iran against intervening in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"I expressly warn Hezbollah and Iran not to intervene in the conflict," Scholz told a news conference after a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah in Berlin.

07:21 GMT: Israeli forces kill four, thwart breach from Lebanon

Israeli troops killed four fighters attempting to infiltrate from Lebanon, the army said Tuesday, as tensions run high along the border between the two countries.

"A short while ago, IDF (Israeli army) observation troops spotted a terrorist squad attempting to infiltrate the security fence with Lebanon and plant an explosive device," the army said in a statement. "Four terrorists were killed."

05:19 GMT: Airstrikes target southern Gaza where civilians have sought refuge

Palestinians in Gaza reported intense bombardments near the southern towns of Khan Younis and Rafah, where Israel ordered civilians to seek refuge on Tuesday morning. Details of causalities were not immediately available.

Israeli bombs hit areas west and southeast of Khan Younis and west of Rafah, according to local reports.

Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which contains the territory’s only border crossing to Egypt, as international mediators press for a deal to allow aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.

4:30 GMT - UN rejects Russia resolution on Gaza ceasefire

The UN Security Council rejected a Russian resolution that condemned violence and terrorism against civilians but made no mention of Hamas, whose surprise attack on October 7 killed hundreds of Israelis.

Only four countries joined Russia in voting for the resolution. Four countries voted against it, including the United States. Six countries abstained.

Russia's UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, had urged support for the resolution to respond to the “unprecedented exacerbation” of the situation.

The Russian draft resolution would have called for “an immediate, durable and fully respected humanitarian ceasefire” and “strongly condemns all violence and hostilities directed against civilians and all acts of terrorism.” It never mentions Hamas.

4:00 GMT — Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday: Blinken

US President Joe Biden will pay a solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday following the Hamas attacks, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who also announced that Israel had agreed to work on civilian aid for Gaza.

Blinken spoke after meeting for nearly eight hours at the defence ministry with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the top US diplomat's second visit since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

"The president will reaffirm United States solidarity with Israel and our ironclad commitment to its security," Blinken said early Tuesday in Tel Aviv.

3:50 GMT — Britain’s prime minister calls on Israel, Egypt to open border crossing to allow in aid

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged both Israel and Egypt to open up the Rafah crossing to allow in aid.

“We must ensure that humanitarian aid reaches civilians in Gaza. This requires Egypt and Israel to let in the aid that is so badly needed,” he said in a statement in the House of Commons.

Sunak began his speech by extending his support to the families of some of those who went missing after the Palestinian group Hamas’s infiltration into southern Israel.

0038 GMT — Children, families in Gaza have practically run out of water: UNICEF

Palestinian children and families in the Gaza Strip have practically run out of water, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said late Monday.

“They are now forced to use dirty water from wells, increasing risks of waterborne diseases,” UNICEF said in a statement.

“We need an immediate humanitarian pause to ensure unhindered and safe access to children and families in Gaza.”

