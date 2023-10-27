The Java Coffee Company has pledged to purchase Kenyan coffee directly from the local farmers starting with at least 10,000 bags (700 tonnes) according to the deal signed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the firm on October 26.

The Joint Commitment deal prioritizes women farmers in a bid to boost their income from the crop that many farmers in the country had begun uprooting for lack of a stable market.

“Our primary focus rests on supporting Kenyan women farmers and cooperatives, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the global coffee landscape,” DP Gachagua said, highlighting that the move was part of government’s plan to revive and reform the coffee industry.

The Deputy President pointed out that “Kenya's coffee is undoubtedly the best quality coffee in the world," but brokers and middlemen reap the most leaving farmers dejected.

Share in value-added coffee

The landmark deal formalized at the company’s premises in Rotselaar, Belgium comes at a time the government is trying to increase coffee production, which once accounted for up to 40% of the country's forex earnings.

“As we aim to raise production from the current 51,000 Metric Tonnes to 260,000 Metric Tonnes in five years, we are looking forward to bringing our produce closer to the market and the consumer. In the long term, we want a share in the value-added product, which will deliver more money to our farmers, besides strengthening our economy,” he stated.

Gachagua noted that Belgium is also the second largest destination of Kenyan Coffee and the gateway to most of European markets through the Port of Antwerp which reportedly accounts for about half of Europe’s coffee logistics business.

“The specialty coffee market in Belgium is fast growing, alongside the country’s tradition for smaller coffee houses and cafés. I appreciate that Belgium is Europe’s third-largest importer of green coffee after Germany and Italy and the largest re-exporter of green coffee in Europe,” added the Deputy President.

Production subsidies

Gachagua also noted that there was growing demand for certified coffees, triggered by a consumer trend towards sustainable, traceable and high-quality products.

Production of coffee beans in Kenya is expected to increase due to government subsidies for fertilizers and improved rain conditions.

The joint commitment followed a meeting between the Deputy President and the Chief Executive Officer of Java, Kathleen Claes alongside the President of the Royal Belgium Coffee Roasters Association, Wim Claes.

The Java Coffee Company is a public company established by the Claes family and has been roasting coffee for over four generations, since 1935.

Wim Claes was the company CEO from1984 and handed over to his daughter, Kathleen, who took over operations of the business in 2016.