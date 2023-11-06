AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Guinea confirms deaths in Conakry jailbreak
During the weekend jailbreak, heavily armed men burst into the prison in the capital Conakry over the weekend, taking former military ruler Moussa Dadis Camara and three other former officials who were on trial alongside him over a 2009 massacre.
Guinea confirms deaths in Conakry jailbreak
During the jailbreak, former leader Moussa Dadis Camara was taken from the prison. Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
November 6, 2023

At least nine people were killed during an armed jailbreak in Guinea in which a former president was briefly freed, the ministry of justice said in a statement on Monday.

Heavily armed men sprang former military ruler Moussa Dadis Camara and three other officials out of a central prison on Saturday, prompting authorities to launch a nationwide manhunt.

Camara was back in Conakry's Central House prison by the end of the day.

In a provisional country-wide assessment of the incident, the justice ministry said nine bodies had been found, including three assailants and four members of Guinea's defense force.

Six others were being treated for gunshot wounds in hospital.

Camara and others have been on trial since last year, accused of orchestrating a stadium massacre and mass rape by Guinean security forces in which 150 people were killed during a pro-democracy rally on Sept. 28, 2009.

He has denied responsibility, blaming the atrocities on errant soldiers.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us