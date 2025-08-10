Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi has congratulated the country's security forces and the African Union peacekeeping troops over their successful recapture of the strategic town of Bariire from Al Shabab terrorists, saying they had shown ''bravery and sacrifice''.

The Somali National Army (SNA), in collaboration with the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), liberated the town, which is located in the Lower Shabelle region, from Al Shabab terrorists following days of ground and aerial operations.

More than 100 Al Shabab terrorists were killed, according to the Somali defence ministry. It added that two Somali soldiers were killed and 12 others wounded in the battle.

''I would like to applaud the bravery and victory of our forces on the frontline especially in Bariire as they have been battling the Al Shabab terrorists for a whole week,'' Defence Minister Fiqi said at a press conference over the weekend.

Civilians to return home

He said the terrorists had planted explosive devices, dug trenches and launched multiple attacks in an attempt to stop troops from advancing into the town. However, ''their tactics failed,'' Fiqi said.

''Al Shabab suffered a crushing defeat with approximately 120 terrorists neutralised, over 100 wounded, dozens more captured. They also abandoned their weapons,'' the Somali defence minister disclosed.