Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi has congratulated the country's security forces and the African Union peacekeeping troops over their successful recapture of the strategic town of Bariire from Al Shabab terrorists, saying they had shown ''bravery and sacrifice''.
The Somali National Army (SNA), in collaboration with the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), liberated the town, which is located in the Lower Shabelle region, from Al Shabab terrorists following days of ground and aerial operations.
More than 100 Al Shabab terrorists were killed, according to the Somali defence ministry. It added that two Somali soldiers were killed and 12 others wounded in the battle.
''I would like to applaud the bravery and victory of our forces on the frontline especially in Bariire as they have been battling the Al Shabab terrorists for a whole week,'' Defence Minister Fiqi said at a press conference over the weekend.
Civilians to return home
He said the terrorists had planted explosive devices, dug trenches and launched multiple attacks in an attempt to stop troops from advancing into the town. However, ''their tactics failed,'' Fiqi said.
''Al Shabab suffered a crushing defeat with approximately 120 terrorists neutralised, over 100 wounded, dozens more captured. They also abandoned their weapons,'' the Somali defence minister disclosed.
He explained that a mine-clearing exercise was underway to enable civilians who had fled the town to return to their homes safely, while stressing the strategic importance of Bariire town.
''This is more than just a tactical victory. Recapturing Bariire is a severe blow to Al Shabab and a huge victory for our forces. In addition, Bariire is a strategic bridge between Lower Shabelle and the capital, Mogadishu, and had become a critical corridor for the terrorist network,'' he said.
‘Al Shabab’s pipe dream’
''I would also like to address the propaganda war Al Shabab has waged, using both local and international platforms, to create fear and false narratives. Their recent claims that they are regaining control in Somalia have been utterly discredited by the huge loss they have suffered in Bariire. Bariire is a proof that their so-called resurgence is nothing but a pipe dream,'' the defence minister said.
He paid a glowing tribute to the victorious security forces. ''You have uplifted the spirit of your fellow soldiers on the frontlines and inspired millions of Somali citizens. This is not the end, and we thank Allah for this victory. We shall continue fighting until we achieve a Somalia free from terrorism.''
Al Shabab terrorists have waged a war in Somalia for more than 18 years, targeting security forces and civilians. However, the Somali security forces backed by AU peacekeepers have been recording significant successes in their fight against the terrorist group recently, leading to improved security in the country.