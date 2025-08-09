Türkiye and Senegal have held talks aimed at increasing their bilateral trade volume to $1 billion initially and eventually to $3 billion.
The goal was set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and was the focus of talks during the Türkiye–Senegal Business Forum held on Friday in Istanbul.
Discussions at the forum included exploring cooperation opportunities in investment and trade, as well as in the defense industry and renewable energy.
The forum came a day after President Erdoğan hosted Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko in Ankara.
Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said ongoing projects in construction, energy, mining, food, and the defense industry were reinforcing bonds of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries.
"We are determined to carry our deep-rooted friendship with Senegal into the future through mutual trade and investments within the framework of the win–win principle," he said at the forum that was attended by the Senegalese prime minister.
Minister Bolat announced that the Türkiye–Africa Business and Economic Forum will be held this year on 16 to 17 October in Istanbul, with the participation of 54 African countries.
Türkiye has in recent years consolidated its foothold in Africa, at a time when many African countries are turning away from their former colonial rulers.