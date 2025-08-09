Türkiye and Senegal have held talks aimed at increasing their bilateral trade volume to $1 billion initially and eventually to $3 billion.

The goal was set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and was the focus of talks during the Türkiye–Senegal Business Forum held on Friday in Istanbul.

Discussions at the forum included exploring cooperation opportunities in investment and trade, as well as in the defense industry and renewable energy.

The forum came a day after President Erdoğan hosted Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko in Ankara.