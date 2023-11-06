By Charles Mgbolu

ART X, a week-long event which ended in the Nigerian city of Lagos on Sunday, showcased some of the brightest minds in contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora.

This year, there were over 120 artists from 40 countries showcasing works in 30 galleries.

According to organisers, the event provided an opportunity for an array of emerging artists to learn from established and seasoned names in the industry such as El Anatsui, Wangechi Mutu, Njideka Akunyili-Crosby, Yinka Shonibare CBE, and Hank Willis Thomas.

Founder Tokini Peterside-Schwebig in her speech at the event said the platform now in its eight edition aims to show and support contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora.

''It is a unique cultural event that goes beyond the bounds of traditional art fairs and delivers several days of dynamic art experiences and events,'' she said.

Since its debut in 2016, ART X has grown to host galleries and artists from across the globe and become renowned for its ambitious programme, which includes Art X Talks — a lively panel discussion series.

Art X Live! is also special musical event within the week-long programme that features collaborations between some of the fastest-rising artists and musicians on the African continent as well as specially curated presentations and interactive projects.

''It is a place where we can touch the roots of who we are and where we can come to in the future,'' Tokini said.

''I want people to learn to live in the moment and also capture those moments which we can always relive through these documentations,'' Chigozie Obi winner of 2021 Art X winner said at this year's programme.

There are a lot of supportive structures that are developing in the area of art and there are more galleries now, a Ugandan art curator Daudi Karungi said at the event. ''I think that growth of the ecosystem is very important,'' he added.

To encourage emerging artists, a competition is organised at the event to reward two artists with the most creative art displays who will go home with $10,000.