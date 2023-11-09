The CAF Women’s Champions League has now progressed to the semi-final stages, with South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns becoming the first team through the door.

The former champions secured their place in the last four on Wednesday evening after a narrow 1-0 win over SC Casablanca in a Group A match at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, Ivory Coast.

SC Casablanca coach Mehdi El Quichori says the players are upset following their defeat but remain hopeful of qualifying to the final.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ coach, Jerry Tshabalala on his part says his team are already looking ahead and will be reshuffling players as they advance in the competition.

Team reshuffle

“For the third match, we will look at reviewing our squad to see which girls are fit and in good shape to help us finish strong,” says Tshabalala.

All hope is also not lost yet for for Casablanca who must travel for their final match against JKT Queens in San Pedro Cote D'Ivoire on Saturday to stand a chance.

JTK Queens are already high in confidence following their 2-1 win over hosts Athletic Abidjan in an earlier fixture.