Manchester City and Chelsea drew 4-4 at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the English Premier League (EPL).

The result sees Manchester City extend its lead at the top of the EPL table, garnering 28 points after 12 matches, one point ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal.

City were the first to score in the 25th minute on Sunday through a penalty after Erling Haaland was brought down in the 18-yard box by Marc Cucurella.

Haaland stepped up and calmly converted the spot-kick past Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Thiago Silva header

Chelsea levelled in the 29th minute through a brilliant Thiago Silva header, before going ahead in the 37th minute through former Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling.

Defender Manuel Akanji restored parity in the additional minutes of first half through a towering header.

Within 90 seconds of the second half, Haaland grabbed a brace after a typical Manchester City surge that involved an exchange of passes. The Norwegian guided the ball home in the 47th minute.

A spirited Chelsea pulled level in the 67th minute after Nicolas Jackson tapped in a loose ball, which had been parried by Ederson Moraes following Conor Gallagher's powerful shot at goal.

Silva deflection

In the 86th minute, Rodri hit a screamer which was deflected by Thiago Silva into Chelsea’s goal, restoring City's lead.

Chelsea fought back, and Cole Palmer scored from the spot in the fifth minute of additional time in second half to pull The Blues level again. Ruben Dias had brought down Armando Broja in the 18-yard box.

Following the 4-4 draw against City on Sunday, Chelsea, who have played 12 games, now sit tenth in the EPL table, with 16 points, 12 adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Tough fixtures for City

Manchester City will play at home against Liverpool in their next EPL match on Saturday, November 25, and again at home against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, December 3.

Chelsea will play at home on December 3 against Brighton and away at Manchester United on December 6 in the English Premier League.