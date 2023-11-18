BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Floods, landslides disrupt cargo services in Kenya
Heavy rains followed by flash floods have submerged towns across East Africam killing dozens in Kenya.
Floods, landslides disrupt cargo services in Kenya
The rains have mostly devastated Kenya's coastal region. Photo / Reuters
November 18, 2023

Flooding and landslides in Kenya's coastal region has resulted in delays in delivering cargo to and from the port city of Mombasa, the state-owned rail operator said on Saturday.

Heavy rains followed by flash floods have submerged towns across East Africa, rendering hundreds of thousands of people homeless.

In Kenya, the death toll from the floods stands at at least 46, and is expected to rise.

Floods and a landslide on the railway route between the capital Nairobi and Mombasa has forced Kenya Railways to close all cargo services, it said in a statement.

The railway is also used to move cargo to countries including Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan.

Kenya Railways said limited passenger services would continue.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics showed its standard gauge railway hauled 6 million metric tons of cargo last year, from 5.4 million a year earlier.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us