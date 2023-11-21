SPORTS
Rwanda stun South Africa 2-0 in World Cup qualifier
Rwanda beat South Africa 2-0 on Tuesday to go top of Group C in the African World Cup qualifiers.
Rwanda now top Group C with four points, one ahead of South Africa, and two ahead of Nigeria, Lesotho and Zimbabwe. / Photo: AP / Others
November 21, 2023

Hosts Rwanda handed South Africa a surprise 2-0 defeat in difficult conditions on Tuesday to go top of its group in African World Cup qualifying.

Rwanda adapted better to the Huye Stadium pitched waterlogged by a heavy downpour before the game to score twice in the first half.

Innocent Nshuti held off a defender and slotted into the far corner to open the scoring in the 12th minute. Gilbert Mugisha then took advantage of a defensive mix-up in the penalty area to double the lead after 28 minutes.

Lesotho was held to a 0-0 draw by Benin in South Africa in the other Group C game, leaving Rwanda top of the group with four points from two matches.

Close race

South Africa is second on three points with Lesotho, Nigeria and Zimbabwe all on two points and Benin in last place with one point.

In other matches, Tunisia won 1-0 in Malawi, Botswana edged Guinea 1-0 at home, Burkina Faso eased past hosts Ethiopia 3-0 in Morocco, and Uganda defeated Somalia 1-0 also in Morocco.

SOURCE:AP
