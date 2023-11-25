AFRICA
3 MIN READ
DR Congo will not extend mandate of EAC troops
DR Congo has said that it will not extend the East African Community regional force's mandate in the country.
DR Congo will not extend mandate of EAC troops
DR Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has often accused the EAC peacekeeping force of being ineffective. / Photo: Reuters
November 25, 2023

East African leaders said on Saturday that the Democratic Republic of Congo has decided not to renew the mandate of a regional force sent to quell unrest in the volatile east of the country.

The East African Community (EAC) first deployed troops in the violence-plagued region in November last year after the resurgence of the M23 rebel group.

But a statement issued after an EAC summit in Tanzania on Friday said the grouping "noted that the DRC will not extend the mandate of the EAC regional force beyond 8th December 2023."

The leaders directed defence force chiefs from the EAC and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to meet before December 8 "and submit their recommendations on the way forward to the defence ministers for onward transmission to the summit for consideration."

Regional force criticised

The future of the deployment had been in doubt after DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi criticised the force, but the EAC decided in September to keep the troops on the ground until next month.

Dozens of armed groups plague the mineral-rich eastern DR Congo, a legacy of regional wars that raged in the 1990s and 2000s.

The Tutsi-led M23 has seized swathes of territory in North Kivu province since taking up arms again in late 2021 after years of dormancy.

According to the United Nations, 450,000 people have been forced to flee their homes over the past six weeks, of whom 200,000 are cut off from humanitarian aid.

Millions of people displaced

Almost seven million displaced people live in the DRC, mostly in the east.

DR Congo has repeatedly accused its much smaller neighbour Rwanda, an EAC member, of backing the rebels, a charge Kigali denies.

At Friday's summit, the EAC admitted Somalia to the grouping – joining Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us