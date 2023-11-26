AFRICA
Sierra Leone declares nationwide curfew after gunfire in capital
The government of Sierra Leone says some 'renegades' attacked a military barracks and attempted to break into an armoury in the capital, Freetown.
President Julius Maada Bio says the country's democracy must be protected. Photo: Others / Others
November 26, 2023

Sierra Leone has declared a nationwide curfew after people described by the authorities as ''renegades'' attacked a military barracks and attempted to break into an armoury in the capital, Freetown on Sunday morning.

Security forces have regained control of the situation and the attackers have been repelled, the government said in a statement.

"In the early hours of Sunday, some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armoury at the Wilberforce barracks," information minister Chernor Bah said in the statement.

Defending democracy

"A nationwide curfew has been declared with immediate effect across the country. We strongly advise citizens to stay indoors," the statement added.

There has been tension in Sierra Leone since the country's presidential elections in June which the president won.

President Julius Maada Bio praised the security forces for repelling the Sunday attack describing them as gallant.

''We remain resolute in our determination to protect democracy in Sierra Leone and I urge all Sierra Leoneans to unite towards this collective responsibility,'' he said on the social media platform X.

'Fleeing renegades'

He said he was sending the message from the presidential lodge in the capital assuring citizens that the situation had been brought under control and that the nationwide curfew was to tackle those behind the attack.

''As the combined team of our Security Forces continue to route out the remnant of the fleeing renegades, a nationwide curfew has been declared and citizens are encouraged to stay indoors.''

The latest development comes barely three months after the authorities arrested some soldiers for allegedly ''undermining peace'' in the country.

