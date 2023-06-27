AFRICA
Sierra Leone's president declared winner of election
President Julius Maada Bio was re-elected with 56% of the vote, ahead of main challenger Samura Kamara, with 41%.
President Julius Maada Bio's victory stretches his tenure to 2018 / Photo: Reuters
June 27, 2023

Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio secured victory in the West African country's presidential election with more than 56% of the votes to avoid a run-off.

His main challenger Samura Kamara came second with 41% of the vote, according to final results announced by head of the electoral commission on Tuesday.

Bio, 59, was running for re-election after a first term marred by growing frustration over economic hardship.

The election has been tense, with violent unrest before, during and after the vote.

Disputed tallying

Vote tallying was disputed by the opposition All People's Congress (APC), which on Monday condemned an alleged lack of inclusiveness, transparency and responsibility by the electoral commission.

The party pointed to the lack of information about which polling stations or districts the ballots were coming from.

It said it "will not accept these fake and cooked up results."

In a follow-up statement, it alleged "overvoting" in some areas and said the party "continues to reject" the "fabricated results" and "reaffirms our victory".

Mistrust

During a Monday evening press conference, European Union observers said a lack of transparency and communication by the electoral authority had led to mistrust in the electoral process.

The monitors said they witnessed violence at seven polling stations during voting hours and at three others during the closing and counting stages.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
