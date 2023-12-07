SPORTS
2 MIN READ
African Player of the Year: Salah, Hakimi and Osimhen on short list
The Confederation of African Football says the winners will be announced on December 11 in Marrakech.
African Player of the Year: Salah, Hakimi and Osimhen on short list
Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah has won the two previous editions of the award.  / Photo: Reuters
December 7, 2023

Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah is in line for a third African Player of the Year Award after being named on the shortlist, the Confederation of African Football announced on Thursday.

Salah, who won consecutive awards for 2017 and 2018, will be up against Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, a key factor in Morocco's progress to the World Cup semi-finals, and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, whose 26 goals last season steered Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

Salah was runner-up last year to Senegal striker Sadio Mane who misses out this time round following his move from Bayern Munich to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Nigeria's record five-time winner Asisat Oshoala is competing for the women's award with South African Thembi Kgatlana and Zambia captain Barbra Banda.

The winners will be announced on December 11 in Marrakech.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us