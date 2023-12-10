The CAF Awards 2023 ceremony is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 11, 2023, in Marrakech, Morocco, and it's everyone's guess who takes home the prestigious CAF Players of the Year awards.

However, while there is much spotlight on the top three players shortlisted in the male categories (Mohamed Salah, Achraf Hakimi, and Victor Osimhen) and female categories (Asisat Oshoala, Thembi Kgatlana, and Barbara Banda), let's take a look at the top three talented African coaches (male teams) nominated for the awards this year.

Walid Al-Raghraghi, Aliou Cisse, and Abdelhak Ben Sheikha are the trio in the spotlight, and the winner will be announced at the glittering awards ceremony on Monday.

Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Walid Al-Raghraghi led Morocco to heights almost unimagined at the Qatar World Cup when he guided Morocco to Africa’s first-ever semi-final appearance at a FIFA World Cup finals, with Morocco taking the 4th position.

He has also had remarkable success at club level, with Wydad AC getting to the finals of the CAF Champions League and African Football League.

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Cisse is the reigning CAF coach of the year and will be hoping to retain the award after his brilliant work with the Senegalese national team, who are reigning champions of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cisse also guided the Lions of Teranga to a Round of 16 finish at the Qatar FIFA World Cup before exiting the tournament after losing to England.

Abdelhak Benchika (Algeria)

Abdelhak Ben Sheikha had a great season with USM Alger last season, as they won their first ever CAF Confederation Cup title. This was then topped with another historic lifting of the CAF Super Cup after defeating Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Although Sheikha has now joined Tanzanian giants Simba AC, his work has rightfully earned him a spot in the race for the coveted title.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.