By Brian Okoth

Kenyan President William Ruto has said that the Democratic Republic of Congo asked him to order the arrest of DRC's rebel group representatives who launched an alliance in the capital Nairobi on Friday.

Ruto, who spoke to Kenyan journalists in an interview at State House Nairobi on Sunday, said he refused to heed the request, terming it "undemocratic."

"They (rebel group representatives) made a statement, and the DRC's government complained that Kenya should not have let them (rebels) to make the announcement in Nairobi," Ruto said.

"Our position as Kenya is that we are a democratic country. Even the media knows very well that no one asks for permission from the Kenyan government to make a statement of whatever nature.

'We only arrest criminals'

"DRC wanted to know whether we could arrest those people. I told them: 'Kenya is a democracy. We cannot arrest anybody who has issued a statement. We do not arrest people for making statements, we arrest criminals'. If anybody has committed any criminality, we will go out of our way to deal with them," Ruto added.

On Saturday, DRC's government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya condemned Kenya for hosting "a destructive alliance" and warned that "it will impact diplomatic relations."

DRC went ahead to summon its ambassador to Kenya, John Nyakeru Kalunga, for "consultation."

In response, Ruto said on Sunday: "If they decide that they want to recall their ambassador because a statement was issued in Nairobi, that is their right. But I cannot arrest anybody merely because they issued a statement. That is undemocratic, and that is not how Kenya is."

Victim of 'statements'

Ruto said that he too was a victim of "statements left, right and centre."

"(Arresting someone for) issuing a statement? How many people in Kenya issue statements against me? Everyday people are issuing statements (against me) left, right and centre. That is what democracy is all about," he said, but emphasised that Kenya's relations with DRC were cordial.

On Friday, Corneille Nangaa, the former head of DRC's electoral body, announced that nine Congolese rebel groups, including M23, had united to form the Congo River Alliance (AFC) with the aim of restoring peace.

In a statement through Foreign Affairs Minister Musalia Mudavadi earlier Sunday, Kenya said it "strongly disassociates itself from any utterances or activities likely to injure the peace and security of the friendly nation of DRC."

'Investigation' launched

"Kenya further affirms its non-involvement in the internal affairs of DRC and commits to continue supporting the peace, security, and democratic consolidation of the country," Mudavadi said.

The minister added that Kenya had "commenced investigation to determine the identities of the makers of the (new rebel alliance) statement and the extent to which their utterances fall outside constitutionally protected speech."

DRC, particularly the eastern part of the country, has been grappling with an insecurity problem, as more than 100 militant groups, including M23 and ADF, operate in the troubled region.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.