Kenya has denied that it supports a new DR-Congo rebel alliance that launched its activities in Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya, on Friday.

Corneille Nangaa, the former head of DR-Congo's electoral body, announced that nine Congolese rebel groups, including M23, had united to form the Congo River Alliance (AFC) with the aim of restoring peace.

DR-Congo's government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya condemned Kenya for hosting "a destructive alliance" and warned that "it will impact diplomatic relations."

After the announcement of AFC formation, DR-Congo summoned its ambassador to Kenya, John Nyakeru Kalunga, for "consultation" on Saturday.

'Strongly disassociates itself '

Kenya now says it "strongly disassociates itself from any utterances or activities likely to injure the peace and security of the friendly nation of DRC."

Kenya's Foreign Affairs Minister Musalia Mudavadi said in a statement on Sunday that the Kenyan government had "commenced investigation to determine the identities of the makers of the (new rebel alliance) statement and the extent to which their utterances fall outside constitutionally protected speech."

"Kenya further affirms its non-involvement in the internal affairs of DRC and commits to continue supporting the peace, security, and democratic consolidation of the country," Mudavadi said.

The Kenyan government added that being a "democratic state where freedom of the press is vouchsafed, nationals and non-nationals may engage the Kenyan media without reference to the government."

DR-Congo, particularly the eastern part of the country, has been grappling with an insecurity problem, as more than 100 militant groups operate in the troubled region.

