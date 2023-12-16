Democratic Republic of Congo recalled its ambassadors from Kenya and the East Africa bloc for consultations on Saturday after a new Congolese military alliance that includes rebels was launched in the Kenyan capital.

Alain Tshibanda, spokesperson for Congo's foreign ministry, made the announcement on the X platform.

The envoy to the East African Community is based in Tanzania that hosts the bloc's headquarters, which Congo also belongs to.

Congolese foreign ministry has also summoned the Kenyan ambassador in Kinshasa and asked him to provide an explanation.

Angry response

The announcement in Nairobi sparked an angry response from the Congolese government, where the political and security climate is extremely tense in the run-up to December 20 elections.

At a press conference on Friday evening, Congolese Communication Minister Patrick Muyaya told reporters that "there will obviously be diplomatic consequences," describing the announcement in Nairobi as "unpatriotic behaviour".

"Kenya owes us an explanation", Muyaya added.

Corneille Nangaa, ex-head of Congo's electoral commission, made the announcement from a large hotel in Nairobi on Friday, standing alongside M23 "president" Bertrand Bisimwa.

Nangaa, who was president of the electoral commission for the DRC's 2018 polls, called for "the union of all political, social and military forces" to "rebuild the state" and "restore peace" in the impoverished, conflict-torn central African nation.

Nine rebel groups

He said at least nine armed groups, including the M23, had already joined him in his "Congo River Alliance" project for "national unity and stability".

After several years of dormancy, the M23 ("March 23 Movement") rebels took up arms again in late 2021 and seized vast swathes of the eastern province of North K ivu.

Western governments and the United Nations have said neighbouring Rwanda has supported the M23, allegations Kigali denies.

The rebels' actions caused more than a million people to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.