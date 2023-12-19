SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Heartbreak as Al Ahly exits 2023 FIFA Club World Cup
Al Ahly and Fluminense clashed in the tournament's semifinals in Saudi Arabia on Monday.
Heartbreak as Al Ahly exits 2023 FIFA Club World Cup
Al Ahly failed to reply the two goals from Fluminense in the semi final clash. Photo: CAF / Others
December 19, 2023

Egyptian giants Al Ahly suffered a 2-0 defeat to Brazilian side Fluminense to end their participation in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup.

The teams clashed on Monday evening in the tournament's semifinals at King Abdullah Sports City, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Al Ahly’s leading striker, Percy Tau, was penalised for bringing down defender Marcelo Vieira in the box, leading to a penalty converted by Jhon Arias in the 71st minute.

Substitute John Kennedy fired in Fluminense's second goal in the final minutes to seal the victory.

Al Ahly also had good scoring chances from Percy Tau and Mahmoud Kahraba, but their efforts were thwarted by a solid Fluminense defense.

Fluminense, who are the 2023 winners of the Copa Libertadores, are now just a game away from clinching the trophy, with the final match taking place on Friday.

English giants Manchester City, who are the defending champions, will face Japanese side Urawa Reds later on Tuesday in the second semifinal.

The third place match is also scheduled to take place on the same day of the final.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us