Egyptian giants Al Ahly suffered a 2-0 defeat to Brazilian side Fluminense to end their participation in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup.

The teams clashed on Monday evening in the tournament's semifinals at King Abdullah Sports City, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Al Ahly’s leading striker, Percy Tau, was penalised for bringing down defender Marcelo Vieira in the box, leading to a penalty converted by Jhon Arias in the 71st minute.

Substitute John Kennedy fired in Fluminense's second goal in the final minutes to seal the victory.

Al Ahly also had good scoring chances from Percy Tau and Mahmoud Kahraba, but their efforts were thwarted by a solid Fluminense defense.

Fluminense, who are the 2023 winners of the Copa Libertadores, are now just a game away from clinching the trophy, with the final match taking place on Friday.

English giants Manchester City, who are the defending champions, will face Japanese side Urawa Reds later on Tuesday in the second semifinal.

The third place match is also scheduled to take place on the same day of the final.

