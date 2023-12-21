France has closed its embassy in Niger following the July 26 coup against President Mohamed Bazoum that led to the deterioration of a relationship between the European nation and its former African colony.

Anti-French sentiment in Niger has been growing since General Abdourahamane Tchiani took the reins as the country's transitional president in early August.

Several anti-French protests were held in the West Africa nation in September, with the marches attracting thousands of demonstrators.

France, consequently, decided to close its embassy in Niger because it could no longer fulfil its missions, AFP reported on Thursday.

Staff 'dismissed'

"Taking note of this situation, we have decided to close our embassy," diplomatic sources told AFP news agency, adding that local staff members had been dismissed and compensated.

Niger's military rulers have pushed for, among others, the withdrawal of French troops from Niger and the winding down of the French embassy in the capital Niamey.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.