AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Niger sets deadline for French troops' withdrawal
Niger has set December 22, 2023 as the deadline for French troops' withdrawal from the country.
Niger sets deadline for French troops' withdrawal
French troops had been deployed to Niger to help contain militant insurgency in the West African nation. / Photo: AA / Others
December 13, 2023

The Nigerien army has announced that all French soldiers will have left Niger by December 22.

In a statement, the military said on Tuesday that 1,346 French personnel and 80% of their logistics equipment have so far been disengaged from the country.

"To date, only 157 French soldiers are left in our territory, including 75 logisticians," the statement, which was read on national television, said.

Niger hosted around 1,500 French troops as part of a regional counter-insurgency force.

Protests

But on August 3, Niger's military leaders announced the scrapping of military agreements with France, a decision that Paris initially rubbished, citing a lack of legitimacy.

This followed turmoil on July 26, when General Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, led a military intervention that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

In September, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a gradual pullout of the French troops deployed in Niger by the end of 2023 following weeks of regular protests against their presence in the West African country.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us