The Nigerien army has announced that all French soldiers will have left Niger by December 22.

In a statement, the military said on Tuesday that 1,346 French personnel and 80% of their logistics equipment have so far been disengaged from the country.

"To date, only 157 French soldiers are left in our territory, including 75 logisticians," the statement, which was read on national television, said.

Niger hosted around 1,500 French troops as part of a regional counter-insurgency force.

Protests

But on August 3, Niger's military leaders announced the scrapping of military agreements with France, a decision that Paris initially rubbished, citing a lack of legitimacy.

This followed turmoil on July 26, when General Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, led a military intervention that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

In September, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a gradual pullout of the French troops deployed in Niger by the end of 2023 following weeks of regular protests against their presence in the West African country.