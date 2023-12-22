Morocco sits at the summit of the latest FIFA rankings for Africa, making them the highest-ranked team as the 2023 season draws to a close.

Others, such as Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt, sit with the champions in the top five positions.

The rankings saw continental giants Nigeria’s Super Eagles bumped out of the top five following their bumpy start in the first round of 2026 World Cup qualifying games.

Nigeria, which ranked 5th in November, has not been impressive in the World Cup qualifiers.

Weak form

They currently sit in a precarious 3rd position behind South Africa and Rwanda, with only a slim chance of going through when qualifying games resume next June.

It means the Atlas Lions of Morocco go into next month's Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire 2023, as the FIFA highest-ranked side in the tournament.

The rankings provide an opportunity to reflect on the statistical performance of the continent's teams, with a total of 231 matches played throughout the year.

Among these, 91 were friendly matches, 88 were related to CAF competition qualifiers, and 52 were for FIFA competition qualifications.

Algeria and Madagascar emerged as the most active national teams on the continent, each participating in 16 matches.

The full list includes a total of 53 African nations, with Eritrea not ranked due to inactivity for over four years.

Let's see the top five African teams of 2023 up close

Morocco

The Atlas Lions are one of Africa's most successful national football teams. Morocco won the 1976 African Cup of Nations, two African Nations Championships, and a FIFA Arab Cup while participating in the FIFA World Cup six times.

They made history in 1986, when they became the first African team to finish at the top of a group at a World Cup and the first African team to reach the knockout stages.

Morocco also defied all expectations at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, topping their group containing Croatia, Canada, and Belgium. Morocco also eliminated Spain and Portugal to become the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Morocco, however, went for the skies when they reached the semi-finals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, finishing in 4th place, theirs and Africa's highest ever position at the tournament.

Senegal

The Senegal national football team, nicknamed the Lions of Teranga, are the current champions of both the Africa Cup of Nations and the African Nations Championship.

One of Africa's most famous national football teams, Senegal, reached the quarterfinals of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, the second team from Africa to do so (after Cameroon in 1990).

Senegal won their first AFCON title in 2021, defeating Egypt in the final on penalties following a 0–0 draw after extra time.

Tunisia

The Tunisian national football team, known as the Eagles of Carthage, are the widely seen as one of the most competitive African national teams in international football.

They won one African Cup of Nations as hosts in 2004 and made six FIFA World Cups and twenty Africa Cup of Nations tournament appearances.

There is a sweet football rivalry between Egypt and Tunisia that always presents one of Africa's best and most exciting matches, with pacing and perfection that rivals any western Premier League match. The two teams have met 39 times in both official and friendly matches.

Algeria

The Algeria national football team are the current champions of the FIFA Arab Cup.

The North African team has qualified for four World Cups and won the Africa Cup of Nations twice (1990 and 2019).

Algeria has produced many talented players throughout time and is considered one of the best teams in African football history.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Algeria became the first African team to score at least four goals in a match at a World Cup, which was against South Korea.

Egypt

The Egyptian national football team are known as "the Pharaohs" and are one of the oldest African national football teams.

Egypt has won the African Cup a record seven times. On the international stage, Egypt has made three appearances in the World Cup and was the first African and Arab team to make an appearance.

Their former goalkeeper, Essam El Hadary, also holds the record for the oldest player to have played at a World Cup.

