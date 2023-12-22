BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Honda recalls 2.6m cars over faulty fuel pumps
Honda has announced that it is recalling some 2.6 million vehicles over faulty fuel pumps.
Honda recalls 2.6m cars over faulty fuel pumps
Honda says that despite noticing the fuel pump problem in its cars, it is yet to receive a crash report. / Photo: AP
December 22, 2023

Honda is recalling about 2.6 million vehicles in the United States to replace fuel pumps and address a defect that increases crash risk, according to the Japanese automaker.

The recall affects a broad slate of Honda and Acura models made between 2017 and 2020 including the Honda Accord, Honda Civic and Acura TLX.

A Honda news release on Thursday described a problem with the fuel pump impeller, which can cause the fuel pump to become inoperative.

"If the fuel pump module is inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash or injury," the release said.

No crash reports so far

The company added that it had not received any crash or injury reports related to fuel pump impeller issues.

Honda's US subsidiary plans to notify vehicle owners in stages as replacement parts become available, the company said.

Dealers will be notified between December 2023 and February 2024, the company said in a federal recall report.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us