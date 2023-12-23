BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Uganda renews oil exploration license for Nigerian firm Oranto
Uganda discovered commercial oil deposits in its Albertine Graben basin along its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006.
Uganda renews oil exploration license for Nigerian firm Oranto
Oranto Petroleum was first given the license by Uganda in 2017. Photo: Others / Others
December 23, 2023

Uganda's oil ministry said it has granted Nigerian firm Oranto Petroleum Limited a two-year renewal of an oil exploration licence for two blocks located in the west of the country.

The licence extension, which covers the Ngassa Deep and Ngassa Shallow exploration areas, will allow the firm to conduct both exploration and appraisal drilling activity, the ministry said in a statement released late on Friday.

Uganda discovered commercial oil deposits in its Albertine Graben basin along its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006, and aims to commence production in 2025.

The country's two development fields, Kingfisher and Tilenga, are jointly owned by France's TotalEnergies, China's CNOOC and Uganda's state-owned Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), Reuters news agency reports.

'Unwavering commitment'

Environmental groups and climate change activists have criticised Uganda's efforts to develop its oil resources, saying it will soil fragile eco-systems, displace people and ruin livelihoods.

Energy minister Ruth Nankabirwa rejected the criticism and said Uganda was "committed to responsibly developing our oil and gas resources." It also hailed Oranto's ''unwavering commitment'' to the project.

"Proceeds from petroleum resources will be channelled into supporting Uganda's efforts to achieve its energy transition plan," Nankabirwa added in the statement.

Oranto has held the licences to the blocks since 2017.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us