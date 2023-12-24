Unidentified gunmen killed at least 20 people and wounded nine others in a village near Burundi's western border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, the government said on Saturday.

The attack occurred on Friday evening in the Gatumba village in Burundi's Bujumbura province, "targeting mostly women and children," Jerome Niyonzima, spokesperson of the Burundian government, said in a statement.

Nine households were targeted by the attackers, he said.

Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye condemned the attack and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

Rebel group claims responsibility

Red Tabara, a Burundi rebel group based in eastern Congo, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The rebel group, which has been battling Burundi's government since 2015, claimed it killed nine soldiers and one police officer.

