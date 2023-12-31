AFRICA
3 MIN READ
DRC opposition candidates call for protests after election results
Opposition candidates in DRC have called for protests after the country's electoral agency announces the December 20, 2023 presidential election results on Sunday.
DRC opposition candidates call for protests after election results
Moise Katumbi is a distant second behind Felix Tshisekedi, based on the DRC presidential election provisional results released so far. / Photo: AA / Others
December 31, 2023

A group of opposition presidential candidates in the Democratic Republic of Congo asked supporters on Sunday to take to the streets to protest after provisional results of the disputed election are released.

Congo's election commission is due on Sunday to release full provisional results from the December 20 presidential election. The opposition has alleged widespread irregularities, which they say have enabled fraud.

"We categorically reject the sham elections... and its results," the main opposition candidates said in a joint declaration. They demanded fresh elections be held with a new electoral body on a date to be agreed by all.

"We call on our people to take to the streets en masse after the proclamation of the electoral fraud," it said.

Re-run ruled out

The government of Congo had previously rejected calls for a re-run of the election.

Logistical setbacks, an election day over-run, and an opaque vote-count have fuelled a dispute that threatens to further destabilise a country roughly the size of Western Europe and the world's top producer of cobalt and other prized industrial commodities.

A tally of votes released by the national election commission, known as the CENI, in the past week shows President Felix Tshisekedi with a commanding lead over his 18 challengers, with more than 72% of around 17.8 million votes counted so far.

The full provisional results from the presidential vote are scheduled to be announced by the CENI from 1300 GMT.

Protests

On Thursday, the joint vote-monitoring mission of Congo's powerful Catholic Church and its Protestant Church urged the CENI only to publish results based on correctly consolidated tallies from local polling centres.

The law requires the CENI to publish the results polling station by polling station – a bid to improve transparency and allow results to be easily double-checked to avoid the disputes that have bedevilled previous elections.

Opposition frontrunner Moise Katumbi has already ruled out mounting a legal challenge to the CENI's results, citing the alleged lack of independence of state institutions.

He has vowed to hold more protests against the election, after police forcibly broke up a banned march on Wednesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us