A traditional dance among the Luguru ethnic group in Tanzania recently sparked a social media frenzy in the country that saw TikTok users share videos of their versions of the Chunda dance.

The dance can be performed throughout the year, but is mostly performed during the harvest season and in end-of-year celebrations. Different songs mark different events but the dance remains the same - a rigourous stomping of feet coupled with chants by young men.

Chunda means "where you stand" in Luguru language because dancers remain on the same spot for the duration of the performance.

The dance is led by young men and can join on the periphery, according to Rajab Almasi, the leader of the Twarikadiria dancing group.

“We mention God more and there is no alcohol consumed," he explained.

It is a dance performed without any drums or any other musical instruments, but the stomping feet coupled with strong tenor voices create a rhythmic vocal arrangement.

Performers are always in a circle, but additional layers are formed in case of a high number of dancers. The soloist always stands in the innermost circle,

The outer cycle is dominated by younger men while the inner circle is occupied by the middle-aged and elderly people.

Chunda dance brings the old and new generations together, according to Chedieli Senzige, an art teacher.

"This Chunda dance is not a 100% traditional dance but a combination of modernity and old culture," he explained

Dancers are free to wear whatever clothing they want, with the stamping of feet the only unifier in the performance.

The Morogoro region, dubbed "Mji kasoro bahari", prides itself with having other dances such as the Mangaka and Ngokwa which are also played during various events.